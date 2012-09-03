TOKYO, Sept 3 Automobile sales in Japan,
excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 7.3 percent in August from a
year earlier to 232,372 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers
Association said on Monday.
Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding
the Lexus brand, rose 17.8 percent, while Nissan Motor Co
fell 7.0 percent and Honda Motor Co retreated
4.6 percent.
The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes
from a year earlier, for August:
TOTAL 232,372 (+ 7.3)
Cars 205,012 (+ 8.7)
Trucks 26,529 (- 0.4)
Toyota Motor 119,161 (+16.4)
- Toyota brand 115,897 (+17.8)
- Lexus* 3,264 (-17.9)
Nissan Motor 31,405 (- 7.0)
Honda Motor 24,376 (- 4.6)
Mazda Motor 12,826 (+ 6.1)
Mitsubishi Motors 3,898 (- 4.7)
Suzuki Motor 6,752 (+26.7)
Fuji Heavy 6,798 (+26.2)
Imports 22,233 (+11.2)
*Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan
began on Aug. 30, 2005.