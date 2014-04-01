TOKYO, April 1 Japan's industry-wide auto sales,
including 660cc mini-vehicles, rose 17.4 percent in March from a
year earlier to 783,389 vehicles, industry data showed on
Tuesday, as consumers rushed to buy vehicles ahead of the sales
tax hike starting in April.
Japan raised its sales tax to 8 percent on Tuesday from 5
percent. The Japanese auto lobby expects auto sales to drop 15.6
percent in the year to March 2015 to 4.75 million vehicles.
A breakdown of domestic vehicle sales data follows, with
year-on-year percentage changes in parentheses.
YEAR-TO-DATE JAN-MAR 2014 JAN-MAR 2013
Total 1,844,662 (+20.7) 1,528,008
Registered vehicles 1,109,661 (+17.8) 941,855
Minivehicles 735,001 (+25.4) 586,153
MARCH 2014 2013
Total 783,389 (+17.4) 667,128
Registered vehicles 481,039 (+14.5) 420,069
Minivehicles 302,350 (+22.4) 247,059
FEBRUARY 2014 2013
Total 565,170 (+18.4) 477,379
Registered vehicles 336,176 (+15.0) 292,453
Minivehicles 228,992 (+23.8) 184,926
JANUARY
Total 496,105 (+29.4) 383,501
Registered vehicles 292,446 (+27.5) 229,333
Minivehicles 203,659 (+32.1) 154,168
Sources: Registered vehicle data provided by the Japan
Automobile Dealers Association.
Minivehicle data provided by the Japan Light Motor Vehicle
and Motorcycle Association. Monthly data are sometimes revised.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Sunil Nair)