UK police say stabbing at London's Russell Square not terror-related
LONDON, June 9 London police said on Friday they were responding to a stabbing at Russell Square, but it was being treated as a disturbance and not related to terrorism.
TOKYO May 1 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 92 percent in April from a year earlier to 208,977 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Tuesday.
Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding the Lexus brand, rose 188 percent, while Nissan Motor Co climbed 51.6 percent and Honda Motor Co gained 61.5 percent.
TORONTO, June 9 Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co said on Friday it was streamlining operations across its various department store chains to better compete in what it called a "brutal" market.