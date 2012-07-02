GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks wary ahead of risk events this week, dollar struggles
* UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meetings key risks this week
TOKYO, July 2 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, r ose 4 0.9 percent in June from a year earlier to 31 7,152 ve hicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Mon day.
Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding the Lexus brand, r ose 69.7 p ercent, while Nissan Motor Co fe ll 5. 5 percent and Honda Motor Co gained 50.3 percent .
TOKYO, June 7 Japan Display Inc is considering deeper restructuring than first planned and has asked a state-backed fund for help after losing business with Apple Inc due to its late entry into OLED technology, the Nikkei business daily reported.