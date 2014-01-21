TOKYO Jan 21 Toyota Motor Corp's
warning it could rethink further investment plans in Thailand
looks aimed at signalling its deep frustration over a drawn-out
political crisis, but Japanese car makers are unlikely to scale
back Thai operations any time soon.
Until recently the likes of Toyota, Nissan Motor Co
and Honda Motor Co have said mostly that
anti-government protests in Bangkok, now in their third month,
were having little impact on their local bases.
But Toyota has broken ranks, with the head of the company's
Thai subsidiary saying on Monday it may reconsider a planned
investment of up to $609 million, and could even cut production,
if the unrest drags on.
"Japanese companies have continued to invest in Thailand
even in the face of big floods and past political turmoil," a
person familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
"Regardless of what might happen with investments there, the
message was an alarm bell."
The Thai government said on Tuesday it would impose a 60-day
state of emergency in Bangkok and surrounding provinces as it
attempts to contain a protest movement that has blockaded parts
of the capital and is seeking the resignation of Prime Minister
Yingluck Shinawatra.
Auto manufacturing is Thailand's third-largest industry,
accounting for more than 10 percent of gross domestic product,
with an annual output of around 2.5 million vehicles that has
seen it dubbed the "Detroit of the East".
Japanese car makers have been investing in Thailand for
decades and have come to rely on the country as an export hub.
They also control around 80 percent of the Thai car market, the
biggest in Southeast Asia.
In the short-term Japanese car makers are unlikely to shift
production elsewhere given the country's crucial position in
their global manufacturing strategy.
EXPORT HUB
Toyota makes about one-in-10 of its cars in Thailand and
plans to invest around 20 billion baht ($609 million) to boost
annual capacity by 200,000 vehicles over the next three or four
years, to 1 million vehicles.
Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors Corp have each
positioned Thailand as a hub to manufacture small cars,
exporting them not only to neighbouring countries in Southeast
Asia but also to Japan.
But the current political woes could spur car makers to
diversify their manufacturing base over the longer term, said
Shingo Ikeda, a principal at Roland Berger Strategy Consultants,
Southeast Asia.
Indonesia, with roughly four times the population, is
expected to surpass Thailand as the region's biggest auto market
in the next few years, and would be the most likely alternative,
since Japanese automakers already make cars there and labour
costs are relatively low.
"Unlike in the past when it was single-handedly dependent on
Thailand, Toyota has more leeway to shift to Indonesia the
production capacity that it plans to add to Thailand," said
Ryuichiro Inoue, a professor at Tokyo City University and an
auto industry expert.
For example, Toyota theoretically could shift production of
its multi-purpose vehicle series called IMV, developed as global
models with similar structure and parts, from Thailand to
Indonesia relatively easily.
But any such shift would not happen quickly. Given the hefty
investments that car makers have made into Thailand, the country
will remain a dominant manufacturing site for the time being,
helped by a strong supplier network and highly trained workers.
For now, Japanese car makers other than Toyota say they will
be sticking with their investment plans in Thailand.
"There is no change in our stance of continuing to position
Thailand as one of our key overseas manufacturing sites," Mazda
spokeswoman Misato Kobayashi said.
Nissan is investing 11 billion Thai baht ($335 million) in
its second Thai plant, which will start operating by end-March.
Honda is also building a second car plant there with an
investment of 17.2 billion baht and a start-up target of 2015.
Mazda is building a $250 million transmission plant.
($1 = 104.0350 Japanese yen)
($1 = 32.8400 Thai baht)
