* Finmin says will take firm steps on forex if needed
* Yen remains stubbornly high vs dollar
* Strong currency threatens Japan economy
* U.S. has criticised forex intervention by Japan
By Stanley White
TOKYO, Feb 2 Japanese Finance Minister Jun
Azumi said on Thursday he is prepared to take firm measures on
currencies when needed, hinting at the chance of solo
intervention in forex markets as the yen edges higher versus the
dollar.
Azumi, speaking to reporters, said he would not ignore
short-term speculative forex moves as the outlook for U.S.
interest rates and Europe's debt crisis draw investor flows into
the yen.
Speculation that Japan could intervene, as it did last year,
is keeping some traders on edge, though such a step could draw
criticism the country is trying to unfairly support exports with
a cheaper currency.
"We are calmly watching market moves very closely," Azumi
said.
"If necessary, we will respond by taking firm measures."
The dollar traded around 76.17 yen, having slid as
far as 76.00 on Wednesday. That was not far off a record low of
75.31 plumbed on Oct. 31, when Japan intervened heavily to curb
the yen's strength.
Policymakers face a difficult task of ensuring Japan's
recovery from a record earthquake last year as Europe's debt
crisis and a slowdown in emerging markets threatens external
demand.
Japanese authorities spent a record 9.09 trillion yen on
currency intervention in the month to Nov. 28, according to
finance ministry data.
In August, Japan sold 4.5129 trillion yen in currency
intervention, far exceeding the 2.125 trillion yen it sold on
Sept. 15 last year.
Japan also used 692.5 billion yen in March when the Group of
Seven (G7) countries carried out their first coordinated foreign
exchange intervention in more than a decade, after the yen shot
up against the dollar in the wake of the March 11 earthquake and
tsunami.