TOKYO, July 31 Japan's new top financial
regulator is keeping the pressure on regional banks to
consolidate, urging them to consider tie-ups and mergers to
improve their profits and capital positions, said people
involved in the process.
Kiyoshi Hosomizo, appointed commission of the Financial
Services Agency early this month, told a midmonth off-the-record
meeting of regional bank officials that action was needed,
according to people who attended the meeting.
"To strengthen profitability and make capital policies, one
of the various choices for swift action would naturally be
tie-ups or mergers," Hosomizo was quoted as saying.
"I would like you to show leadership and proactively come to
grips with these various issues. This means taking action where
you can."
An FSA representative said the agency was not immediately
able to comment.
Hosomizo's predecessor at the FSA, Ryutaro Hatanaka, stunned
the nation's smaller lenders earlier this year by telling them
to consider mergers as options for survival. The regulators fear
that at 105, there are too many regional banks in the nation's
shrinking local economies.
