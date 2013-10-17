TOKYO Oct 17 Japan's banking industry body said
it plans to share its data on organised crime syndicates with
consumer credit agencies and other financial companies as part
of new measures to combat illicit transactions.
Efforts by the country's financial industry to shun
organised crime syndicates have come under fresh scrutiny after
Japan's banking regulator reprimanded Mizuho Financial Group
late last month over loans it made to mob members.
Takeshi Kunibe, chairman of the Japanese Bankers
Association, told a news conference on Thursday it is
considering additional anti-mob measures following the Mizuho
case, including asking police to share its mob data.
Financial institutions have their own database to screen
potential clients for any mob connection, but industry officials
say smaller banks and non-bank lenders are not equipped with
information systems as robust as those of top banks.
In the case involving Mizuho, Japan's second-largest bank by
assets, it was consumer credit company Orient Corp,
known as Orico, that failed to spot mob members when it made
loans to them. Mizuho discovered the contracts among bulk loans
it bought from Orico, one-fifth owned by Mizuho.
Banking industry officials say in addition to spotting mob
members before banks extend credit, it is also critical that
lenders quickly terminate transactions if they find out about
problem clients that have slipped through screening process.
Despite the existing databases, industry insiders say it is
not uncommon for banks to learn the true identity of clients
after transactions are executed.
In formally serving Mizuho with an order to improve its
business practices, Japan's Financial Services Agency said it
was especially troubling that the bank failed to take action for
more than two years after learning about the mob loans.
Declining to directly comment on Mizuho's failure to act
promptly, Kunibe, who is also president of Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corp, part of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group, said his bank is very alert to any transactions
with organised crime syndicate members.
He said the bank's board receives reports twice a year on
any loans accidentally extended to mob members, as well as
receiving e-mail alerts depending on the seriousness of
individual cases.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)