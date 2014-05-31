TOKYO May 31 Hackers stole nearly $2 million
from the online bank accounts of Japanese businesses in April, a
surge in theft that has prompted some banks to curtail online
services and rethink compensation policies, executives and
regulators say.
In April there were 50 cases of theft from online accounts
held by Japanese businesses with nearly 200 million yen stolen,
according to a person with knowledge of the industry-wide tally,
which has not been made public. That was more than the entire
previous year.
Japanese businesses reported 34 cases of online banking
theft for the year ended March with a total of 182 million yen
($1.8 million) stolen, according to data released by the
Japanese Bankers Association.
Earlier this month, a senior official with Japan's Financial
Services Agency told regional bank executives that regulators
were concerned that online theft could cause a chain of small
business failures and bankruptcies, according to participants
who attended the closed-door meeting.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Mizuho Financial
Group said their corporate customers had been hit by
online thefts. Top regional lenders such as Fukuoka Financial
Group and Bank of Yokohama also said their
clients had also experienced losses.
Corporate users of online banking in Japan tend to be small
businesses and family-owned firms. In a typical theft, hackers
trick owners into surrendering passwords or gain control of
poorly protected computer systems to make transfers out of their
accounts, industry officials and security experts said.
"This has become a serious problem," Masaaki Tani, president
of Fukuoka Financial Group, the largest regional bank, said
earlier this month.
It was not clear why cases of such theft had increased so
rapidly although bankers elsewhere have warned of a growing
threat from hackers. "Cybersecurity attacks are becoming
increasingly complex and more dangerous," JPMorgan Chase & Co
Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said in a letter to shareholders in
April.
Japan's banks are divided on how to respond. Promising
compensation might remove an incentive for businesses to tighten
security, some executives say. At the same time, tightening
security too much could kill the convenience of online banking.
In April, many regional banks suspended a service which
allowed clients to transfer money on the spot to accounts that
were not pre-registered. Chiba Bank reduced its online
transfer limit to 10 million yen, from just under 100 million
yen.
Until now, the question of whether to compensate businesses
for online theft has been left to each bank. Most offer fewer
protections than they do for individual accounts.
Resona Bank has said it will compensate business clients for
Internet losses of up to 50 million yen when customers have
taken appropriate security measures.
The lender is part of Resona Holdings, Japan's
fourth-largest banking group by assets. Resona's pledge is part
of a push to build its business, including lending, to small-
and medium-sized businesses at a time when overall loan demand
remains weak.
($1 = 101.6050 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Additional Reporting by David
Henry in New York; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)