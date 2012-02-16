* No immediate risk seen of JGB crisis

* Risks exist unless fiscal conditions improve

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, Feb 16 Japan could face its own sovereign debt problems within a decade unless it speeds up efforts to improve its fiscal health, the head of its banking lobby said on Thursday.

Factors supporting the nation's debt finance could become a trigger of problems for Japanese government bonds, said Katsunori Nagayasu, chairman of the Japanese Bankers Association.

"(Japan's) trade balance fell into the red and people are wondering how long the current account balance will remain in the black. And the savings rate has been on the decline amid demographic shifts," he said at a regular news conference.

Japan had a trade deficit in 2011 for the first time in 30 years, but few analysts expect it to immediately run a deficit in the current account, which includes trade and returns on the contry's huge portfolio of investments abroad.

If Japan had a current account deficit it would be unable to finance its huge public debt, now twice the size of the $5 trillion economy, without overseas funds.

Japanese investors hold about 95 percent of government bonds, but a fast-ageing population also means a growing number of elderly Japanese will be running down their savings.

"The most frightening thing is that any of those factors could pull a trigger and Japan could not issue debt without overseas funding," said Nagayasu, who is also president of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Japan's largest lender by assets.

"At least for now, we don't see huge risks (of holding Japanese government bonds), but risks exist in the mid- and long term," he said.

Despite its declared intention to bring its finances under control, the government keeps adding about $570 billion a year to the debt pile -- roughly the GDP of Switzerland -- with more budget spending covered by new borrowing than by taxes.

"I cannot easily say when (JGB problems) could happen, but unless necessary measures are taken, we are not talking of a time frame of 10 years," he said, referring to an interview with Reuters last year in which he said a surge in yields of JGBs could occur within a decade in a worst case scenario.

Like their troubled European rivals, Japanese banks are among the biggest holders of their own country's sovereign debts, with MUFG holding about 46 trillion yen ($587.22 billion) worth of JGBs.

Japanese banks' risk management over JGBs was in the spotlight early this month when the Asahi newspaper said MUFG has drawn up a contingency plan that flags 2016 as the time when yields on JGBs could surge if the current account falls into deficit.

For more than a decade, Japan's government has been able to fund its snowballing debt at home and at minimal cost thanks to a vast pool of domestic savings and Japanese investors' aversion to assets they perceive as riskier, such as equities and foreign bonds.

Japan's debt burden is the worst among industrial nations, well above comparative levels of around 100 percent for the United States and 130 percent for Italy.