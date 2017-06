TOKYO Feb 16 The Bank of Japan's move this week to ease policy shows its commitment to helping the economy, the head of the country's banking lobby said on Thursday.

Katsunori Nagayasu, chairman of the Japanese Bankers Association, made the comment at a regular news conference.

The BOJ on Tuesday boosted its asset buying programme by $130 billion and in the face of political pressure set an inflation goal of 1 percent, signalling a more aggressive monetary policy to pull an ailing economy out of deflation.