BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings says trading in shares are halted on April 25
* Trading in shares of Fullshare Holdings Limited has been halted at 10:56 on April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Sept 17 The head of Japan's regional banking industry lobby said on Wednesday that he did not see any risks materialising from the current rise in long-term Japanese government bond yields.
Kazuyoshi Terakado, chairman of the Regional Banks Association of Japan, also said at a regular news conference that future policy action should take into account any possible negative impact from a weak yen.
He declined to comment on the yen's current level.
Terakado is also president of Joyo Bank Ltd, Japan's fifth-largest regional lender by assets. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Trading in shares of Fullshare Holdings Limited has been halted at 10:56 on April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 1.43 billion yuan to 1.69 billion yuan