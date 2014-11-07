(Updates with banks' confirmation, industry context)
TOKYO Nov 7 Japanese regional lenders Kagoshima
Bank Ltd and Higo Bank Ltd said on Friday they
are in merger talks, marking the second such move within a week
in a fragmented industry that has been slow to consolidate.
If completed, a merger between the two banks, based in the
southern island of Kyushu, would create a lender with combined
assets of 8.4 trillion yen ($72.9 billion). That would make the
new entity one of Japan's top 10 regional lenders.
In separate statements, both Kagoshima and Higo said they
were considering a merger, but that nothing has been decided.
Japan's regional banking industry attracted attention
earlier this week when the country's second-largest regional
lender, Bank of Yokohama Ltd, said it is considering a
merger with a smaller rival, Tokyo-based Higashi-Nippon Bank Ltd
.
That deal would create the largest Japanese regional bank,
possibly triggering a new stage in an industry shake-up
considered long overdue by authorities and industry insiders
alike.
Japan's roughly 100 regional banks extend about half of the
country's $4 trillion worth of outstanding bank loans. However,
they have limited geographic reach, with many focusing
operations on only one of the country's 47 prefectures.
(1 US dollar = 115.2200 Japanese yen)
