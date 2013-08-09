TOKYO Aug 9 Mizuho Financial Group Inc
, flush with cash, will consider buying back its shares
from the market or raising its dividend in coming months if
profit growth remains on target, a bank executive said.
Mizuho, Japan's second-largest lender by assets, has the
lowest capital adequacy ratio of the country's three "megabanks"
but is confident enough about its capital buffer to follow the
other two with steps such as returning money to shareholders, if
it stays on track to meet its profit goals during the second
half of the financial year to next March, the executive said.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group, the No. 1 and No. 3 banks, raised
their dividends in the financial year ended in March, after they
had comfortably cleared new Basel III global bank-capital
requirements.
Japanese banks, with limited exposure to subprime mortgages
and other markets ravaged in the global financial crisis, as
well as to Europe's troubled economy, have maintained relatively
sound balance sheets compared with many of their overseas
rivals. And while their core lending business remains tepid,
they have earned huge profits from Japanese government bond
trading.
"What to do with excess capital is becoming a more important
question than whether we can clear Basel III or not," said the
executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity. "Options include
a dividend increase, share buybacks, share cancellations and
strategic acquisitions."
Under Basel III, banks must have Common Equity Tier I
capital of at least 7 percent of risk-weighted assets by 2019.
Mizuho's capital adequacy ratio was 8.29 percent at the end of
March on a fully implemented basis, versus MUFG at 11.1 percent
and SMFG at 8.6 percent.
The banks' capital buffers have risen as their massive
equity holdings have increased in value with a rally in Japanese
stocks. The Nikkei stock average rose 40 percent in the six
months to March.
But even without such paper gains, Mizuho is set to secure a
Common Equity Tier I ratio of more than 8 percent this financial
year, the Mizuho executive said.
"We will have to start considering what to do with excess
capital" once the bank is comfortable that it can achieve its
annual net profit target of 500 billion yen ($5.21 billion), he
said.
Still, uncertainty remains for Japan's banks, including
increasing volatility in the stock market, a sharp drop in
trading gains on Japanese government bonds and continued
weakness in loan demand.
Japanese banks may also be cautious about how much cash they
part with, given their painful experience in the aftermath of
the financial crisis when generous payouts to shareholders had
left them needing to raise funds to meet the new capital rules.
"Excessive shareholder returns could hurt management
flexibility," said Nana Otsuki, banking analyst at Merrill Lynch
Japan Securities. "Balance is important."
($1 = 95.8950 Japanese yen)
