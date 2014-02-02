TOKYO Feb 3 Mizuho Financial Group is
raising its dividend payout as profits surge and other big
Japanese banks may follow suit, but the benefits to shareholders
may be short-lived.
Likely stricter capital rules in coming years may curb the
ability of Japan's biggest banks to return more of the bounty to
investors.
Mizuho, the nation's second-biggest bank by assets, said on
Friday it will pay out 6.5 yen a share, up from the originally
planned 6 yen. The first increase in six years means the bank
will return an additional 12 billion yen ($120 million) to
shareholders for the business year to March.
Japan's three "megabanks" are benefiting from Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's stimulus policies. A surging stock market has
boosted their trading businesses and the value of their equity
holdings, while economic recovery is beginning to spur lending
demand and corporate capital spending.
But while the lenders have enough capital under new
guidelines set by global regulators, megabank executives worry
that rising global pressure for even tighter capital
requirements may keep them from raising dividends and buying
back shares over the next four years as much as investors now
hope.
Mizuho and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group saw
their October-December net income slip from the year-earlier
boom at the start of "Abenomics," in earnings announcements last
week. The same is expected for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
, Japan's biggest lender by assets, which reports its
results on Monday.
But the three remain on track to post their biggest combined
net profits in eight years for the 12 months through March.
Investors think it's payback time, as the megabanks have
been relatively stingy with their capital in recent years.
"We have been discussing this issue with a lot of investors
almost every single day," MUFG deputy president Masaaki Tanaka
told Reuters this week. "We know we have very strong pressure
from the investors to give back some money to them."
The bank will decide just before its June annual
shareholders' meeting what to do about a "buyback or whatever
kind of capital action," Tanaka said.
But while the banks may boost dividends and buybacks this
year, they may have to increase their capital buffers over the
following three years to please global regulators.
"Honestly, we are in a tight spot," a top megabank official
said recently with a grimace.
"We'll have to give some kind of broad guidance (on
shareholder returns) in our earnings statements" for the
financial year, even though final capital requirements will not
be known in time for the May announcements.
As part of the Basel III global banking agreement crafted in
the wake of the global financial crisis, regulators decided on
Jan. 12 that major internationally active banks will need to
hold capital worth 3 percent of total assets from January 2018.
This leverage ratio is a tougher gauge than the existing
Basel capital-adequacy rules, which require Japan's megabanks to
have common-equity Tier 1 capital worth 7-8.5 percent of
risk-weighted assets.
MUFG's leverage ratio is 4 percent and "we're completely
comfortable with this position," Tanaka said.
The bank had Tier 1 capital worth 4.95 percent of total
assets at the end of September, compared with Mizuho at 3.78
percent and SMFG at 4.98 percent. Banks do not need to announce
their Basel leverage ratios until next year.
Even including off-balance-sheet assets, the three banks
still have Basel leverage ratios above 3 percent, reckons Nana
Otsuki, a banking analyst at Merrill Lynch Japan Securities.
But this Basel ratio is only meant to be a minimum; the
United States, Britain and others are pushing for stricter
capital rules. Ratios as high as 4-6 percent have been
mentioned, although the additional buffers could be defined less
stringently that the first 3 percent.
And even if the global minimum remains the same, countries
can set their own higher thresholds, so global investors might
press all major banks to meet the same standards as, say, U.S.
and UK lenders. This could mean the megabanks would have to
retain more earnings, sell shares to raise capital or both.
"We want a buffer of 0.5-1 percentage point" above
requirements, said a senior executive at one of the top banks.
A 1-point increase in the leverage ratio would mean each
megabank would need to set aside 1.5-2.5 trillion yen ($15-24
billion) more capital.
For now, the potential capital rules will not be a big
impediment to banks' shareholder returns, said banking analyst
Toyoki Sameshima at BNP Paribas Securities. The banks this year
will likely increase dividends or buy back shares, and they have
various ways of raising capital and shedding assets, he said.
MUFG historically has preferred to pay out dividends, Tanaka
said, but he did not rule out the possibility of a share buyback
as well.
An SMFG spokesman said that in considering dividend
payments, "we need to make proper shareholder returns in
consideration of our capital level, dividend ratio and other
things against the background of Basel III."
The megabanks have some room to share the wealth with
investors.
Their dividends and buybacks amount to 20-25 percent of net
income, one analyst said. They have the capacity to raise their
redemption ratios to 30 percent, the average for Japan's
regional banks, and they might do so, said the analyst who asked
not to be identified due to company policy.
But experience has taught the megabanks to be careful. They
showered money on shareholders, including 150 billion yen each
by MUFG and Mizuho, in 2007 - only to have the financial crisis
hit, forcing them to tighten up again.
"They need to be cautious about capital outflows until the
direction of the leverage ratio debate becomes clear," said a
senior official at Japan's Financial Services Agency.
($1 = 102.7150 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Fred Katayama
in NEW YORK, Emi Emoto in TOKYO and Huw Jones in LONDON; Writing
by William Mallard; Editing by Kim Coghill)