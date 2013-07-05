TOKYO, July 5 Japan's banking industry group
will hire external auditors as part of an effort aimed at
preventing manipulation of the Tokyo interbank offered rate
(Tibor), the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.
The move by the Japanese Bankers Association comes in the
wake of global scrutiny into benchmark lending rates with
several banks and brokerages under investigation worldwide for
manipulating benchmark rates such as Libor and Euribor.
The scandal has raised questions about how these benchmark
rates are set, prompting global reviews. For Tibor, no case of
rate manipulation has been found so far.
Of the 26 interest rates the Japanese Bankers Association
currently releases, some that are rarely used will be scrapped
as they do not accurately reflect transaction levels, the Nikkei
said.