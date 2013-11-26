(Correcting one word in headline)

TOKYO Nov 26 Japan's finance-industry regulator has set up a panel to study regulation of the country's financial benchmarks as part of increased global scrutiny following public outrage over scandals involving manipulation of interbank lending rates.

The Financial Services Agency said on Tuesday a panel of 12 members will consider how best to remake the regulatory framework for the Tokyo Interbank Offered Rate (Tibor) and other benchmarks in accordance with global regulatory debates.

The move follows global investigations into manipulation of benchmark rates such as the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor). Tokyo branches of some international banks were found to have been at the heart of some Libor manipulation case.

In July, the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) issued guidance covering all benchmarks that are central cogs in the global economy, from interest rates to equities and gold.

The rate-rigging scandals have raised questions about how these benchmark rates are set, prompting authorities and banking industry bodies worldwide to overhaul rate-setting processes. For Tibor, no case of rate manipulation has been found so far.

The FSA's panel will be headed by Kazuhito Ikeo, economics professor at Keio University. Members include Jun Ota, managing director at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, and Hidehiro Imatsu, managing director at Goldman Sachs Japan. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Richard Borsuk)