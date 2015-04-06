TOKYO, April 6 Japanese regional lender Tomony
Holdings Inc said on Monday it is in talks to merge
with Osaka-based Taisho Bank, owned 26 percent by Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group Inc (MUFG), helping to keep up momentum
for consolidation in the crowded sector.
Tomony is based on the western island of Shikoku with total
assets of 3 trillion yen ($25 billion), while Taisho Bank has
total assets of 450 billion yen.
The Nikkei business daily reported Tomony aims to acquire
unlisted Taisho in an all-stock deal as early next year.
The two are small players in Japan's regional banking
sector, with about $29 billion in combined assets, paling in
comparison with industry leaders such as Fukuoka Financial Group
Inc with $130 billion in assets.
But the effort maintains momentum for consolidation among
Japan's more than 100 regional banks, which have come under
pressure from regulators to consolidate as they confront
depressed loan demand and low interest rates, as well as
diminishing returns from investments in Japanese government
bonds.
Regional lenders account for roughly half of Japan's $3.5
trillion in outstanding bank loans. Their profits from lending
fell 2 percent for the six months to September, government data
shows.
In November, two pairs of banks, including second-largest
regional lender Bank of Yokohama Ltd, announced
mergers, stoking hopes that more would follow.
Some have balked, however, with the head of Shizuoka Bank
saying last month he saw no merit in combining with
other struggling lenders and would focus instead on boosting his
own bank's profitability.
($1 = 119.0900 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edmund Klamann)