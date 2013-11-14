* Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Q2 net 274.9 bln yen up 156
pct vs year ago
* MUFG raises forecast for full year net to 910 bln yen,
above market expectations
* Mizuho Financial Group posts Q2 net of 181.8 billion yen
vs 356 mln a year ago
* Mizuho forecasts full year net of 600 billion yen, in line
with market expectations
(Adds analyst and executive comments)
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Nov 14 Japan's top banks logged strong
second quarter profit growth and raised their full-year outlook
as a surge in the Tokyo stock market boosted equity portfolios,
but other benefits of "Abenomics" have yet to spread to their
core lending business.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's aggressive reflationary policies
started a bull run in late 2012 that saw the benchmark Nikkei
average end September 63 percent higher than it was a
year earlier.
But, while Abe took financial markets by storm with election
campaign promises to revive a moribund economy, a year on bank
lending is still struggling to recover, with latest gross
domestic product data showing companies remain reluctant to
invest and consumer spending losing steam.
"We are seeing a slight increase in domestic loan demand,
but capital expenditure has not shown sharp growth yet,"
Yasuhiro Sato, the president of Mizuho Financial Group told a
news conference after releasing the group's results.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and Mizuho
Financial Group, respectively Japan's largest and
second largest lenders by assets, posted strong results on
Thursday for the first half of the financial year.
For the six months ending in September, MUFG's net profit
grew 83 percent from a year earlier to 530.2 billion yen ($5.33
billion), and Mizuho's grew 133 percent to 429.8 billion yen.
For the July-September quarter alone, according to Reuters'
calculations, net profit rose 156 percent to 274.9 billion yen
at MUFG, and totalled 181.8 billion yen at Mizuho, up from 356
million yen a year earlier, when Mizuho had booked hefty losses
on its stock holdings.
Both banks were also helped by small bad loan costs.
"We are seeing notable improvement in business performance
(of borrowers). It's an effect of Abenomics that bad loan
figures remain low," MUFG President Nobuyuki Hirano told a news
conference.
For the full-year ending in March, MUFG raised its forecast
for net profit to 910 billion yen from 760 billion yen, above
the 842.6 billion yen projection by Starmine's SmartEstimate.
Mizuho lifted its full-year net profit forecast to 600
billion yen, broadly in line with the 588.4 billion yen
projection by Starmine's SmartEstimate.
Prior to the release of the results, MUFG's share closed 1.6
percent higher, and Mizuho shares closed up 0.9 percent, while
the Broader Topix index rose 1.2 percent.
Whereas U.S. and European banks have had to put aside
billions of dollars to cover legal costs arising from a string
of scandals ranging from interest rate manipulation and money
laundering to the sale of risky mortgage-backed securities,
Japanese banks have remained largely unscathed.
But, they have come under close public scrutiny after a
scandal erupted in September over loans extended to organised
crime groups by Mizuho's core commercial bank.
The likely impact of the scandal on Mizuho's businesses and
the broader banking sector is still unclear, but Japan's banks
are being forced to strengthen loan scrutiny procedures.
ELUSIVE LENDING RECOVERY
Japan's third largest lender, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group, on Tuesday reported net profit rose 53 percent
in the first half from a year ago, but second quarter growth was
just 2 percent up from a year earlier at 217.4 billion yen.
Gross domestic product data released on Thursday showed
growth slowed sharply in the September quarter, with the
"Abenomics" policy mix yet to secure a durable recovery.
Capital spending, personal consumption and exports all
moderated, though there are expectations that consumer spending
will pick as people try to beat a sales tax rise planned next
year.
"The banks are not in a stage yet to see strong growth in
lending, driven by Abenomics-led economic recovery," said
Chikako Horiuchi, banking analyst at Fitch Ratings in Hong Kong.
In the circumstances, the share market rally has been a
saviour. Japan's banks hold massive equity portfolios, which
include client companies' shares and mutual funds, and before
the share market's dramatic rally the banks had been carrying
valuation losses on their stock holdings.
Also, the aggressive bond buying programme begun by the BOJ
in April has made it difficult for the banks to make profit from
JGB trading, which had been one of their main profit drivers.
Designed to push down long-term interest rates, thus raising
prices of JGBs, the BOJ's moves could have been a boon to the
banks. But heightened volatility in the JGB market has reduced
the appeal of the government debt for banks.
All of Japan's top three banks reduced their JGB portfolio
in the six months ended in September, with SMFG's core banking
unit cuting its holdings to 14.7 trillion yen as of the end of
September, down from 26.2 trillion yen at the end of March,
immediately before the BOJ's launched its bold strategy.
"We are rebalancing our portfolio, shifting from bonds to
stocks," SMFG President Koichi Miyata said on Tuesday.
($1 = 99.4150 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Nathan Layne and Chikafumi Hodo;
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)