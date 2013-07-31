TOKYO, July 31 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Inc, Japan's top lender by assets, reported a 40
percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday after a
rally in Japanese stocks pushed up the value of its equity
portfolio.
MUFG, which competes with second ranked Mizuho Financial
Group Inc and No. 3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc
, said its net profit rose to 255.29 billion yen ($2.6
billion) in the April-June quarter from 182.92 billion yen a
year earlier.
For the fiscal year ending in March 2014, MUFG kept its
forecast for net profit unchanged at 760 billion yen, down 11
percent from the previous year and below an average estimate of
810.9 billion yen in a poll of 14 analysts by Thomson Reuters.
MUFG, which owns California-based Union Bank, is the most
aggressive among Japanese banks in overseas expansion.
It said earlier this month it would make a tender offer to
buy up to 75 percent in Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya Pcl
for about 560 billion yen, in what would be the biggest
acquisition by a Japanese financial company in that region.