By Hideyuki Sano and Yoshiko Mori
TOKYO Nov 11 Japanese banks are facing a sharp
jump in dollar-funding costs and a blow to their investment
returns as the Federal Reserve's plan to raise interest rates
puts paid to an era of cheap dollars.
Last week's strong U.S. employment data has increased the
likelihood of the Fed raising rates at its Dec. 15-16 meeting
and that has pushed yen-dollar swap costs sharply higher.
That's not good news for Japanese banks, whose favourite
trades in recent years - borrowing dollars to buy U.S. bonds and
booking higher returns than they can get at home - had suddenly
become much less attractive. The higher dollar-funding costs
risks eroding their already-low profit margins.
"I had long thought a 0.25 percentage point rate rise would
not be a big deal. But I've come to realise how powerful
monetary tightening would be," said a head of derivative trading
at a major Japanese brokerage, referring to an expected
25-basis-point rate rise by the Fed next month.
The three-month basis spreads - or premium required to buy
the dollar with an agreement to sell back at a later date - have
shot up to a seven-year high of 88 basis points. They were about
20 basis points at the start of the year and most of last year.
The cost for one-year swaps, which has been
gradually rising most of this year, tripled to about 76 basis
points at one point from about 25 basis points at the start of
year. It is up about 20 basis points this month alone.
If these increased swap costs persist after the Fed raises
rates, it could discourage Japanese investors from buying U.S.
bonds, some market players say.
NO CHEAP DOLLARS
Japanese banks have taken advantage of the mountain of
dollars the Fed doled out to increase their foreign currency
assets to 151 trillion yen as of July this year, up from 66
trillion yen at the end of 2008, Japan's balance of payments
data shows.
This trade now looks to be nearing its end with traders
reporting that the usual dollar lenders - U.S. banks, hedge
funds and some sovereign wealth funds - are all becoming more
reluctant to offer dollars due to a variety of reasons,
including balance sheet constraints.
"U.S. banks have balance sheet constraints due to leverage
regulations. Hedge funds are not performing well this year so
their risk tolerance is reduced," said a fixed income executive
at U.S. brokerage in Tokyo.
Confounding the problem is uncertainty over just what the
impact of a U.S. rate hike will be. In many ways it is an
unprecedented situation: Not only is it the first rate increase
in almost a decade, it is also the first since the Fed ended its
massive quantitative easing programme in late 2014.
"There are many market players who have no experience of
U.S. rate hikes. People just don't know what the normal levels
should be," said a currency trader at a Japanese bank.
DOLLAR CRUNCH?
Some investors have already been forced to give up investing
in U.S. bonds.
"There were people who wanted to buy U.S. bonds because
their yields rose after the job data but had to give up because
of the rise in the basis spread," said the bank currency trader.
In addition, December is usually the tightest month for
dollar funding as it's the end of the financial year for many
financial institutions.
While there are some expectations the basis spread may ease
after December, it's unlikely to return to previous lows and may
even rise further, traders say.
"The market's demand-supply balance is distorted so there's
no such thing as fair value in this market. If the spread moves
to one direction, they could keep rising without limit," said
Makoto Noji, senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Nachum Kaplan & Shri
Navaratnam)