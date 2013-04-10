By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, April 11 When the Bank of Japan announced
its go-for-broke bid to shock the economy out of two decades of
stagnation, it also put the nation's banks on notice to find a
money-hungry borrower other than the government itself.
Since the late 1990s, Japan's banks have relied on
increasing purchases of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) to make
up for falling demand for loans from Japan's risk-averse
businesses and individual borrowers.
Through the four recessions since 2000 the strategy worked,
providing a safe haven for Japan's banks from a rising tide of
deposits and accounting for more than 10 percent of gross profit
at the top three lenders in the financial year ended in March
2012.
But with the central bank now on track to buy up 70 percent
of the Japanese government bonds issued each month, the
radicalized BOJ will start edging commercial banks out of the
bond-buying business, analysts and bankers say.
The result will be unavoidable pressure on Japan's
commercial banks to make more loans.
"Monetary easing hurts banking business as it pushes down
interest rates on loans. It's meant to help borrowers to
encourage borrowing at the expense of banks," said a top
executive at one of the three biggest banks.
"It's a tough time for us, but we have to endure with a hope
that the government's growth policies will lead to an increase
in loan demand," added the executive, who declined to be named.
The Bank of Japan stunned investors a week ago by unleashing
the world's most intense burst of monetary stimulus, which will
pump $1.4 trillion into its economy in less than two years.
If it works and the economy does find a higher gear, it will
mean Japan's banks will re-emerge as a key link between monetary
policy and the economy.
But if Japan's households and businesses, scarred by years
of deflation, continue to shun debt, banks will have dwindling
options on where to park the equivalent of hundreds of billions
dollars collecting interest as deposits.
"There's a limit to what banks can earn from JGB trading.
There is not much room left for yields to fall further," said
Naoko Nemoto, banking analyst at Standard & Poor's Ratings
Japan.
LOWER PROFITS FROM LENDING
For the year ended March 2012, Japan's three largest banks
-- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Mizuho Financial
Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group --
earned 570 billion yen ($5.8 billion) from their JGB trading
operations. That was up from 101 billion in the year ended in
March 2010.
By contrast, over the same period interest income, or
profits from lending, fell by about 9 percent.
The decline came despite an aggressive push into overseas
lending. Last year, for example, all three of the largest
Japanese banks set up teams to track the funding needs of South
Korean firms looking to build chip factories and auto assembly
lines abroad.
The result was a nearly 30 percent gain in loans by Japanese
banks to South Korean firms to $13 billion - a large gain in
percentage terms but far too small to offset slack demand for
financing at home.
The problem is that over the past 15 years, Japan's banking
sector has veered far from its traditional role as a way to
channel deposits from savers into loans.
Around 2000, the amount of deposits in the banking system
topped loans as companies and households opted to hold cash, in
part because of deep pessimism about future growth.
Between 2001 and 2006, when the BOJ launched its first
experiment in quantitative easing, the balance of loans held by
the banks dropped by nearly 10 percent. In response, banks
began stepping up their purchases of JGBs.
SIGNS OF BORROWERS RETURNING
In the past two decades, the balance of JGBs held by the
banking sector has shot up more than five-fold to more than 160
trillion yen, according to data from the Bank of Japan. The
shift was almost equivalent to the GDP of Australia.
There are some signs that some Japanese borrowers are
cautiously coming back. Outstanding loans by Japan's major banks
fell for 37 straight months until December 2012, but loans have
been up since the start of this year, when Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe took office with a promise to end deflation with aggressive
monetary policy and other reforms.
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., the core unit of Sumitomo
Mitsui Financial, said its outstanding loans to small and
medium-sized businesses rose for the first time in five years in
February and March.
"We are feeling domestic lending is bottoming out," Takeshi
Kunibe, president of SMBC, said in a recent interview as
chairman of Japanese Bankers Association.
On the full-year basis, too, Japan's third-largest lender
expects its loans to small businesses to grow for the first time
in eight years during the current financial year.
"There is at least some anecdotal evidence about a pick-up
in loan demand. I heard nothing like that a year ago," said
Toyoki Sameshima, analyst at BNP Paribas Securities in Tokyo.
At the same time, the BOJ's radical easing has put further
downward pressure on already razor-thin margins on domestic
lending. The average contract interest rates on loans for one
year and longer fell to 0.942 percent in February, the lowest
level since the central bank began collecting such data in 1993.
Larger corporations are bypassing the banks to take
advantage of lower interest rates and yield-hungry investors by
issuing corporate bonds. In April, for example, Nissan Motor Co
and NTT Corp each plan to raise about 100
billion yen through bond issues.
"It's like finding drinking water in dry land," said one
senior Japanese bank executive about the quest for new lending
business, asking not to be named because of the sensitivity of
the matter.
"You collect small batches of muddy water here and there,
wait for mud to settle and then scoop off the precious clear
surface."
($1 = 99.0050 Japanese yen)
