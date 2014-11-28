* FSA keen for megabanks to help regional banks diversify
assets
* Authorities want regional banks to cut reliance on bonds
* MUFG, SMFG in new finance schemes that rope in regional
lenders
By Taro Fuse and Yoshifumi Takemoto
TOKYO, Nov 28 Japan's biggest banks have begun
including their smaller regional peers in overseas project
financing deals - a development pushed for by financial
authorities keen for regional lenders to reduce their outsized
dependence on government bond investments.
Japan has more than 100 regional banks whose combined
deposits account for about half the country's, but with local
economies shrinking as their populations age and loan demand
tepid, they have little alternative but to invest in government
debt.
Those bond investments now total 40.8 trillion yen ($400
billion), equal to about 8 percent of gross domestic product.
Regulators worry that if there were sustained increases in
interest rates or a tapering of bond buying purchases by the
central bank, the subsequent drop in the value of their bond
portfolios could result in large unrealised losses.
While current interest rates are low, eagerness to cut that
risk has prompted Japan's Financial Services Agency to intervene
and suggest banks such as Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
actively involve regional lenders in overseas project
financing given its better yields, banking sources say.
"The FSA is tapping megabanks to share their overseas assets
or lending with regional banks as regional banks don't have
sufficient know-how to expand their business outside Japan on
their own," an executive at a regional lender told Reuters.
The executive declined to be identified as his discussions
with megabank officials were private. An official with the FSA's
bank examination unit declined to comment when asked if the
agency was urging megabanks to help regional lenders in this
respect.
For Japan's big banks, roping in regional peers helps them
spread out risk. In return regional banks, which don't have the
experience in properly assessing credit risks of overseas
borrowers or even enough staff with sufficient English skills,
get to rely on megabanks' expertise.
MUTUAL BENEFITS
A recent scheme devised by Sumitomo Mitsui's core banking
unit involves shifting overseas project financing bonds into a
trust account to which regional banks then lend to. Iyo Bank Ltd
and 77 Bank Ltd were the first lenders,
providing a combined 40 million yen ($340,000) in financing.
The scheme was made possible by the FSA doing away with a
requirement that each lender make their own assessments of
borrowers' credit risks. Sumitomo Mitsui also plans to woo
insurance companies and pension funds as well as regional
lenders.
In a separate initiative led by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group (MUFG), Bank of Yokohama Ltd and some 13
other regional lenders provided $300 million in financing,
around 60 percent of the total, for a Vietnam highway project.
Participating banks have been protected from default risks
because a quasi government body for export insurance has
provided coverage the loans - guarantees that MUFG secured from
authorities that enabled regional banks to take part, financial
sources said.
"These schemes benefit both megabanks and regional lenders
and are a win-win situation," said Shinichi Tamura, an analyst
at Barclays Capital. "But it won't solve all of the difficulties
associated with regional lenders' portfolios - that's a problem
that needs to be chipped at steadily."
While some regional lenders like Iyo Bank see these efforts
as stepping stones to one day being able to participate in
overseas project financing without megabank help, not all see
the developments as a golden opportunity.
"I don't think that megabanks are really interested to part
with assets worth having and I'm not inclined to buy into this,"
the executive at the regional lender said.
($1 = 117.83 yen)
(Additional reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Writing by Edwina
Gibbs; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)