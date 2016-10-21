TOKYO Oct 21 Japan's financial services
regulator has urged banks to boost lending to promising, albeit
riskier, businesses as it seeks to push the sector away from
low-margin competition centered on established borrowers with
good credit records.
Efforts to get banks to lend more freely to companies with
growth potential are part of a broader push to help revitalise a
low-growth economy, and the new guidelines represent a major
change from the traditional regulatory focus on containing bad
loans.
In the new guidelines primarily aimed at regional banks, the
Financial Services Agency warned lenders against relying too
much on collateral or third-party guarantees in making loan
decisions.
The agency also said it would examine if lenders were
rejecting potential borrowers with growth potential because of
weak credit scores - a practice it termed "financial exclusion".
It said that in the rapidly changing market environment, a
traditional regulatory approach could lead banks astray if they
focus too much on their own and their borrowers' short-term
prospects.
"As the population continues to decline, it's not realistic
for all financial institutions to maintain profit levels through
an expansion of loan volume," it said.
"It is becoming more important that they control the size of
their assets and build more stable profit structures."
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka)