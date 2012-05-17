INSTANT VIEW 5-China's commodities imports mainly rise in May m/m, coal falls
June 8 China's imports of crude oil, copper, iron ore and soybeans rose in May on a month earlier, although coal imports fell, customs data showed on Thursday.
TOKYO May 17 Japan's energy security will be at risk if banks cannot process transactions for oil from Iran, the head of Japan's banking industry lobby said on Thursday.
"If banks can't make settlements for Iranian oil, this will affect the nation's energy policy," Yasuhiro Sato, president of Mizuho Financial Group and chairman of the Japanese Bankers Association, said at a regular news conference.
His comment comes after Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ froze its transactions with Iranian banks on orders from the New York District Court.
SYDNEY, June 8 The government of Australia's Northern Territory on Thursday gave the go-ahead to start building an A$800 million ($600 million) gas pipeline that could help ease a shortage of the commodity in the country's east.