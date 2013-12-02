TOKYO Dec 2 Japanese government bonds (JGBs) held by the country's large banks decreased by 3.7 trillion yen ($36.2 billion) at the end of October to 81.3 trillion yen, falling to the lowest since February 2010, Bank of Japan data showed on Monday.

Market participants say that Japan's large banks, one of the biggest buyers of JGBs, likely reduced their bond holdings in October to chalk up profits at the start of the second half of the fiscal year.

The benchmark JGB 10-year yield fell towards a six-month low in October.