By Taiga Uranaka
| TOKYO, July 9
TOKYO, July 9 Japanese banks, facing sluggish
loan demand at home, are increasingly targeting South Korea
where conglomerates such as Samsung Electronics and
Hyundai Motor are seeking funds to expand globally.
With rival European lenders retreating as the region's debt
crisis heads towards its fourth year, well-capitalised Japanese
banks find themselves at a competitive advantage. Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group, Mizuho Financial Group and
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG), the country's
biggest banks, have formed teams to track the funding needs of
South Korean firms looking to build chip factories and auto
assembly lines abroad.
"We have been studying their business and capital
expenditure plans and chasing potential deals," said Takahiko
Yasuhara, the Seoul branch general manager at Mizuho Corporate
Bank, a unit of Mizuho Financial Group. "As European lenders
face hard times, the status of Japanese banks is on the rise."
In the year ended March 31, loans by Japan's top three banks
in South Korea grew 28 percent to about 1.07 trillion yen ($13.3
billion). The banks said the figure would have been several
times larger if lending to overseas subsidiaries of South Korean
companies were included.
By contrast, their outstanding loans in Japan remained flat.
Traditionally, South Korean banks lack the geographical
reach and dollar funding to support the country's exporters,
which have turned to foreign lenders for financing and other
banking needs in overseas markets.
Mizuho and SMFG, jointly with Korea Development Bank and
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, are providing a $184.7 million
five-year loan to the Mexican unit of POSCO, Asia's
second-biggest steelmaker, Thomson Reuters LPC reported last
month.
"South Korean companies' appetite for loans is very strong,"
said Kazuki Kato, a senior banker at international banking unit
at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC), a core bank of SMFG.
POSCO, Samsung and Hyundai declined to comment.
SMBC set up a "Global Korea" corporate banking department in
April last year with about 20 staff, including South Korean
bankers based in New York, London and Singapore. Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ launched a similar team in May with 20
bankers.
The banks are also trying to move beyond lending. Mizuho
said foreign exchange deals with South Korean clients jumped
more than twofold in the financial year ended March 31.
"We expect loan demand by South Korean companies to grow
further, though we already reached considerable amounts," said
SMBC's Kato. "Our next step is to expand into trade finance and
cash management."
Japanese banks, sitting on piles of deposit money at home,
are also buying up assets as European rivals retreat to weather
the turmoil at home. Mizuho said last month that it had agreed
to acquire a Brazilian unit of Germany's WestLB.
In June, SMFG also completed the $7.3 billion acquisition of
RBS Aviation Capital from Royal Bank of Scotland.
($1 = 80.4950 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Wakako Sato in TOKYO and Kim Miyoung
and Hyunjoo Jin in SEOUL; Editing by Ryan Woo)