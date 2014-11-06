* Japanese smalltown populations in rapid decline
By Junko Fujita
OGAKI, Japan, Nov 7 While rival banks sit on
their deposits, frustrating government efforts to reflate
Japan's stagnant economy, regional banker Takashi Tsuchiya will
write you a loan to close your business or end your marriage.
The portly boss of Ogaki Kyoritsu Bank (OKB) in the
central Gifu prefecture, who deploys an infectious giggle as
liberally as he disburses loans, sees opportunities in borrowers
that most of Japan's reluctant regional lenders would dismiss as
dead ends.
Such "curtain call" loans can lift customers from the
wreckage of their private lives, but for Tsuchiya, it's a
creative way of supporting Japan's sluggish regional economies,
where low birth rates and internal migration are hollowing out
small towns and villages and squeezing his bank's margins.
"In Japan closing a business only has a negative image. It
means you failed," Tsuchiya said. "But it could be a positive
event. You can start your life all over again. It's like you
finish your performance at a theatre and you get invited back to
the stage as the applause continues," he said, with a ripple of
laughter.
The loudest applause would come from Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe, who says reviving local economies is among his top
priorities. He wants annual business closures and new startups
to hit 10 percent of all firms, on a par with the United States,
up from 4.5 percent now.
Corporate closures hit a 10-year high last year, even as the
economy recovered, but business starts have lagged behind, said
Masashi Seki, manager at the information division for Tokyo
Shoko Research Ltd, a think-tank that focuses on bankruptcies.
Part of the problem is the glacial pace of lending at
Japan's 105 local banks. The loan-to-deposit ratio at the
biggest two thirds of them was down at about 70 percent last
year, compared with nearly 113 percent for banks in the European
Union.
Tsuchiya, 68, whose father also ran OKB, Japan's
41st-biggest bank by assets, wants to be part of the solution.
"Our business is closely tied to local economies, so we have
to help local economies to thrive," he said.
DEMOGRAPHIC DEFICIT
The bank has also tried the direct approach to rejuvenating
Ogaki, its home town of about 160,000. Last year it paid to
renovate a shuttered shopping district near its headquarters,
one of the many arcaded rows of once-bustling shops that now
stand testament to the decline of Japan's smaller urban centres.
All the shops on "OKB Street" are now open, but business is
slow, struggling with demographic trends. Gifu prefecture had 2
million people in 2010, but Japan's National Institute and
Social Security Research expects that to fall to 1.66 million by
2040, mirroring a national decline from 128 million to 99
million by 2048.
Hiroya Masuda, former governor of Iwate Prefecture in
northern Japan, says half the nation's towns and villages will
eventually disappear if the birthrate continues to fall and
people keep moving to the bigger cities.
OKB has seen some success in drumming up loan business.
Lending rose 4.7 percent last year, beating bigger local rival
Juroku Bank's 2.6 percent and well above the 1.3
percent managed by Japan's 10 biggest banks, according to
central bank data.
Recognising social trends has contributed to that growth.
OKB is not just targeting unhappy couples with divorce loans,
but also with loans for fertility treatment, or cosmetic
surgery. Hard-pressed single mothers are another growing
segment.
For all that, OKB's net interest margin has fallen in each
of the last five years, and for the year ended in March was a
little less than half the average at regional rivals, which in
turn was a sickly 0.24 percent.
To address weak profitability at the regional banks, the
government is urging them to combine. Second-largest regional
lender Bank of Yokohama and much smaller rival
Higashi-Nippon Bank said on Tuesday they were
considering a merger.
Tsuchiya said he had been chastened by an earlier arduous
merger with a small credit cooperative, so he did not want to
repeat that experience.
Instead, OKB, like rival Juroku, is expanding into nearby
Nagoya, Japan's third-largest city and home of Toyota Motor
Corp, the world's biggest carmaker, and the network of suppliers
that has grown up around it. That provides the bank with a
safety net if falling population, which Tsuchiya calls his
biggest concern, continues to empty out the smaller towns.
"We have to see the reality," he said. "We have to think
about what's happening in 10 years' time."
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by William Mallard and Will
Waterman)