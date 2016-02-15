TOKYO Feb 15 The Bank of Japan's negative
interest rate policy could push down operating profits at major
Japanese banks by 8 percent on average for the current fiscal
year to March, Standard and Poor's Ratings Services said on
Monday.
Regional banks will take a harder hit, with their operating
profit seen dropping 15 percent in the current year compared
with year-before levels due to the impact of negative interest
rates, S&P's estimates showed.
The BOJ last month stunned markets by adopting a negative
interest rate policy, effectively charging a 0.1 percent
interest on a portion of excess reserves financial institutions
park with the central bank.
BOJ officials have said the policy is designed in a way to
avoid hurting bank profits, pointing to a three-tiered system
that applies negative rates only to marginal excess bank
reserves.
But S&P said the introduction of negative rates could affect
bank earnings not just through the direct 0.1 percent charge
imposed on reserves with the BOJ, but through the indirect hit
from dwindling interest income from yen-denominated lending and
bond holdings.
"We based our estimates on certain assumptions and found
that the BOJ's introduction of negative rates is likely to have
a larger, indirect impact on banks while direct effects are
likely to be limited," the rating agency said.
So far, no Japanese banks have said they will charge
households and companies for their deposits. But many of them
are slashing already meagre rates they pay for some deposits
owing the BOJ's policy move.
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC), a unit of Sumitomo
Mitsui Financial Group, said on Monday it will cut to
0.001 percent a 0.02 percent interest paid for ordinary
deposits.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)