TOKYO Feb 5 Japan's top banks announced cuts to
rates they pay for some deposits, following a surprise move last
week by the Bank of Japan to introduce negative interest rates.
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU) said on Friday interest
rates on time deposits for two years and longer will be cut
starting on Monday. For instance, rates for two-year
time-deposit for less than 3 million yen ($25,680) will be
reduced to 0.025 percent, from 0.03 percent currently.
Mizuho Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) also
said interest rates on some time deposits will be cut, staring
on Monday.
BTMU is a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
Mizuho Bank is unit of Mizuho Financial Group and SMBC
is unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.
The banks said they determine deposit rates based on a
variety of market rates. The BOJ's negative interest rates will
not start until Feb. 16, but yields on Japanese government bonds
(JGBs) and others have already fallen sharply after the central
bank's announcement.
Some smaller lenders have already announced deposit rate
cuts earlier this week.
The BOJ will charge part of the reserves banks park with the
central bank in hopes the money will instead be used for loans
and investment.
Already awash with deposits and hit by prolonged weakness in
loan demand, banks are struggling to find avenues to move the
money to.
"We may have to start asking big clients to avoid making
large deposits with us," said a senior executive at one of the
top-three banks. He declined to be named given the sensitivity
of the topic.
Top lenders have been aggressively building up overseas
loans but the Japanese banks face rising costs when they try to
convert their ample yen-denominated deposits to fund
dollar-based loans.
Banks are trying to come up with measures to attract savers'
funds to other financial products, including investment trusts
and foreign currency deposits.
Mizuho said staring later this month, it will raise interest
rates on U.S. dollar- and Australian dollar-denominated one-year
time deposits for those newly opening accounts.
($1 = 116.8300 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)