TOKYO, March 30 Some Japanese trust banks will
start to put negative interest rates, or charges, on
institutional clients such as asset management firms, passing on
the cost of the central bank's negative rates, sources with
knowledge of the matter said.
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking, a trust bank arm of MUFG
, and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, the main bank of
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, are among those that
have notified their customers of plans to impose charges on
investors' savings trust contracts.
Sumitomo Mitsui will charge a fee of minus 0.1 percent on
so-called "no interest money trusts". Other trust banks told
clients negative returns will be passed on to investors'
savings.
A spokesman for Sumitomo Mitsui said the bank has started to
explain to their customers about a plan to "reflect the cost of
managing trusts". Mitsubishi UFJ was not immediately available
for comment.
Many institutional investors have shifted their short-term
funds to those trust accounts after the Bank of Japan's negative
interest rates policy drove down interest rates on call money
-their traditional investment tool - to slightly below zero.
Negative charges on money trusts are a new headache for
institutional investors such as asset management firms and
pension funds, which are facing a dwindling pool of low-risk
investment instruments that offer positive returns.
The move is also a major step for Japanese financial
institutions, which remain reluctant to pass on negative rates
to their customers for fear of upsetting them.
Banks have so far steered clear of introducing negative
interest rates on deposit accounts, although some analysts
expect banks to eventually pass on the cost of negative rates to
some big corporate customers.
