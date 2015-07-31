* MUFG Q1 profit 278 bln yen vs 270.3 bln estimate of 2 analysts

* Mizuho Q1 net 158 bln yen vs 144.1 bln estimate of 2 analysts

* MUFG and Mizuho retain full-year profit estimates

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, July 31 Japan's top banks posted on Friday higher first-quarter profits that exceeded expectations as strong domestic equity markets boosted their brokerage businesses and drove gains from stock holdings.

Their overseas lending businesses also contributed to profit growth, but bank executives are saying they see signs of a slowdown in loan demand in Asia as the region has started to feel the pain of China's slowing economy.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG), Japan's largest lender by assets, said net profit rose 16 percent to 277.8 billion yen ($2.24 billion) for the April-June period. Two analysts had an average profit estimate of 270.3 billion yen for the quarter.

The bank and its rivals saw a jump in profits from their stock brokerage businesses during April-June, as Japanese stocks rallied during the quarter, with the benchmark Nikkei stock index rising to its highest level since 1996 in June.

The lenders also booked bigger gains from their own stock holdings, as they were able to sell stocks at a profit.

The domestic lending business, though, remained tepid. Recent data suggest a pickup in Japan's corporate spending. But the Bank of Japan's massive stimulus measures are pumping cheap money into the economy, squeezing the interest margins of the banks.

The top banks saw overseas loans grow during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group Inc, Japan's second-largest lender, said the pace of growth in its overseas loans was faster than a year earlier period. The bank's overseas loans grew to $182.1 billion during the April-June period, up by $20.6 billion from the year earlier.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, the third-largest, was scheduled to release results later on Friday.

Despite the solid results, bank executives said China's weakening economy could hurt the lending business in Asia. "We are already seeing signs of slowdown in loan demand in Asia, in the countries that depend on exports to China," an executive at one of the top three banks told Reuters this week, declining to be named because he was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

MUFG and Mizuho kept their full-year net profit forecasts issued in May, which are below analysts estimates. Japanese banks are typically conservative in their forecasts, holding off upward revisions until well into the year. ($1 = 124.2500 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)