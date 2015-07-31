* MUFG Q1 profit 278 bln yen vs 270.3 bln estimate of 2 analysts

* Mizuho Q1 net 158 bln yen vs 144.1 bln estimate of 2 analysts

* SMFG Q1 net 267.9 bln yen vs 197.6 bln estimate of 2 analysts

* MUFG, Mizuho and SMFG retain full-year profit forecasts (Updates with SMFG results, MUFG statement on cross-shareholdings)

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, July 31 Japan's top banks posted on Friday higher first-quarter profits that exceeded expectations as strong domestic equity markets boosted their brokerage businesses and drove gains from stock holdings.

Their overseas lending businesses also contributed to profit growth. But signs are emerging of a slowdown in loan demand in Asia as the region has started to feel the pain of China's slowing economy.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG), Japan's largest lender by assets, said net profit rose 16 percent to 277.8 billion yen ($2.24 billion) for the April-June period. Two analysts had an average profit estimate of 270.3 billion yen for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.

MUFG also said on Friday it could sell off shareholdings held as investments in domestic companies if their returns don't meet a newly drawn up yardstick.

Japanese lenders saw a jump in profits from their stock brokerage businesses during April-June, as domestic stocks rallied during the quarter, with the benchmark Nikkei index rising to its highest level since 1996 in June.

The lenders also booked bigger gains from their own stock holdings as they were able to sell stocks at a profit.

The domestic lending business, though, remained tepid. Recent data suggests a pickup in Japan's corporate spending. But the Bank of Japan's massive stimulus measures are pumping cheap money into the economy, squeezing the interest margins of the banks.

The top banks saw overseas loans grow during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group Inc, Japan's second-largest lender, said the pace of growth in its overseas loans was faster than the year earlier period. The bank's overseas loans grew to $182.1 billion during April-June, up by $20.6 billion from the year earlier.

But China's weakening economy could cast a shadow on the lending business in Asia.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, the third-biggest lender, and the only major bank to give a regional breakdown of loans, said its outstanding loans in Asia outside of Japan fell by $3 billion from a year earlier to $73 billion in the latest quarter, while overall overseas loans edged up.

"In Asia, competition among banks is intensifying and interest margins are getting smaller. We try not to hurt our margins by being selective about loans," a senior SMFG official told Reuters last week.

All the three banks kept their full-year net profit forecasts issued in May, which are below analysts' estimates. Japanese banks are typically conservative in their forecasts, holding off upward revisions until well into the year. ($1 = 124.2500 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)