* MUFG, Mizuho, SMFG focus on reducing stock holdings of
clients
* Holdings criticised for making banks vulnerable, impeding
governance
* Mizuho Q2 net profit up while MUFG's and SMFG's fall
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Nov 13 Japan's top banks are accelerating
a planned cutback in their holdings of shares of corporate
clients, a practice that has been criticized for making the
lenders vulnerable to market swings and for impeding good
governance in companies.
Mizuho Financial Group, Japan's second-largest
lender by assets, said on Friday it will cut 40 percent of its
equity holdings and aims to dispose at least 70 percent of them
by the end of March 2019.
"Stock holdings are exposed to market risks. We will
constantly reduce them by gaining understanding from issuer
companies," Mizuho CEO Yasuhiro Sato told an earnings briefing.
Mizuho said the book value of its domestic equity holdings stood
at about 1.96 trillion yen ($16 billion) as of March.
Mizuho posted a 13 percent net profit increase in its
financial second quarter ended in September, helped by gains
from selling some of its equity holdings.
Japanese banks hold billions of dollars worth of corporate
clients' stocks to cement business ties. The practice has been
widely criticised for hindering rigorous corporate governance,
as banks play the role of friendly shareholders to management.
The banks are also under regulatory pressure to reduce such
equity holdings since they could hurt lenders' financial health
in times of market turmoil.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group also said it has
set a goal of reducing its domestic equity holdings by half as a
percentage of its core capital in five years.
The third-largest bank said the book value of its domestic
equity holdings stood at about 1.8 trillion yen as of September,
which is about 28 percent of its common equity Tier 1 capital.
The lender's second-quarter net profit fell more than half
from the year-earlier period to 120.3 billion yen after it
booked impairment losses on its minority stake in Indonesian
lender PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional Tbk (BTPN).
Japan's largest lender, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
, also announced a similar goal of cutting the equity
shareholdings, saying it aims to bring down the percentage of
such holdings against Tier 1 capital to around 10 percent in
five years, from about 19 percent now.
The 10 percent goal is "the level, at which we are not
likely to post losses even at times like the Lehman shock", MUFG
CEO Nobuyuki Hirano said at an earnings briefings.
Its second-quarter net profit fell 5 percent to 321.6
billion yen, hurt by bigger credit costs.
($1 = 122.7400 yen)
