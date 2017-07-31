Mizuho Q1 profit falls 11 pct y/y, hurt by low interest rates

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group on Monday reported a 10.8 percent fall in net profit for the first quarter, as lending business remains tepid amid ultra-low interest rates.

Japan's second-largest lender by assets said net profit came in at 118.3 billion yen ($1.07 billion) for the first quarter ended June, versus 132.6 billion yen a year earlier.

Net interest income, or profits from lending and bond coupons, fell to 192.8 billion yen during the period, from 215.6 billion yen a year earlier.

For the full-year through March, Mizuho kept its forecast of 550 billion yen in net profit, down 8.8 percent from the previous year, in line with an average estimate of 549.33 billion yen from 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 110.6400 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Himani Sarkar)