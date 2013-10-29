(Adds Mizuho background, links, FSA comment, shares)
By Noriyuki Hirata
TOKYO Oct 29 Japan's financial regulator will
widen a probe next week into whether all three of the country's
big banks, including top lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
, conducted transactions with Japanese gangsters, known
as the yakuza.
Second-ranked Mizuho Financial Group has already
come under regulatory scrutiny and has sanctioned 54 executives,
including its president, following revelations that a consumer
finance affiliate extended more than $2 million in loans to
people tied to organized crime.
Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG), Mizuho and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group Inc (SMFG) were given notice on Tuesday of the
inspections, the head of the Financial Services Agency's (FSA)
investigation unit told a parliamentary committee.
FSA inspectors will arrive at the three banks to begin their
investigations next Tuesday, the official said. In addition to
looking at whether the banks had dealings with people linked to
organized crime, the inspection will also focus on compliance
practices and risk management systems, FSA officials said.
In the case of Mizuho, an earlier FSA inspection found $2
million worth of transactions, mostly in small auto loans, that
had been made with people tied to organized crime. Those 230
loans were made by Orient Corp, a consumer financing
company affiliated with and financed by Mizuho.
This time, FSA investigators will examine transactions
elsewhere in the company, including the parent bank, officials
said.
EMBARRASSMENT
The Mizuho case has been an embarrassment to both the bank
and Japan's financial regulators since it put the spotlight
again on ties between corporate Japan and the country's criminal
underworld.
Dai-Ichi Kangyo Bank, one of Mizuho's forerunners, was found
in 1997 to have extended loans to a group led by a racketeer,
and former executives were arrested for paying him off.
New regulations making business with members of Japan's
crime syndicates took effect in 2011.
Mizuho Bank President Yasuhiro Sato said on Monday his
salary will be cut for six months. He submitted a business
improvement report to the FSA, but said he had no intent to
resign. Takashi Tsukamoto resigned as chairman of Mizuho's core
banking unit, but stays on as chairman of the holding company.
A third-party panel appointed by the bank said it found no
evidence that Mizuho had intended to cover up the scandal.
The FSA's disclosure of the inspections starting next week
come at a time when some lawmakers have called for Sato to be
summoned to parliament to testify.
Shares in MUFG earlier closed down 1.1 percent, before news
of the probe was announced, while Mizuho fell 1 percent. SMFG
ended flat.
(Writing by Kevin Krolicki; Editing by William Mallard and Ian
Geoghegan)