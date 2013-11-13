TOKYO Nov 13 Japan's banking regulator admitted
on Wednesday it should have noticed earlier this year that
Mizuho Financial Group Inc had made a false report
about the extent of the bank's knowledge of loans to organised
crime members.
The acknowledgement came as the regulator, the Financial
Services Agency, faces growing criticism from lawmakers over its
probe of the problem loans at Japan's second-biggest bank by
assets.
The scandal came to light in September when the FSA
reprimanded Mizuho for failing to terminate loans to
"anti-social forces" for more than two years after it learned
about them in 2010, highlighting Japanese businesses' lingering
ties to the world of organised crime.
The bank initially told the regulator that knowledge of the
loans only went as high as compliance officials, but later
admitted that top executives also knew of the loans.
In a routine inspection at Mizuho earlier this year,
inspectors checked only materials for the 2012 financial year,
Finance Minister Taro Aso, whose portfolio includes the FSA,
told a parliament committee on Wednesday.
The materials showing top executives' knowledge of the
loans, however, were for the financial years 2010 and 2011.
"There would be a huge amount of materials to check, but we
should take seriously the criticism that we should have checked
older materials," Aso told the committee.
At the same hearing, lawmakers also grilled Mizuho President
Yasuhiro Sato over the bank's failure to take action after
learning of the $2 million in loans extended by its consumer
credit affiliate Orient Corp.
The Mizuho scandal has prompted public scrutiny of other
banks, insurers and consumer finance companies.
Takeshi Kunibe, chairman of Japanese Bankers Association and
president of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, told the
committee that the industry would step up efforts to shun
transactions with anti-social forces, including by sharing
information with the police.
