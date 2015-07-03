TOKYO, July 3 Japan's financial regulator urged
the country's biggest banks to reduce their cross-shareholdings,
warning that their heavy exposure to the equity markets poses
risks to their capital.
The cross-shareholdings of Japan's three largest banks are
equivalent to nearly 50 percent of their core capital, the
Financial Services Agency said, far exceeding their peers in the
United States and Europe where the figure is less than 10
percent.
"The impact on their capital at times when the stock market
falls cannot be ignored," the agency said in an annual report on
its financial supervision, published on Friday.
"They need to bolster their financial strength, including
reducing the risk from stock price volatility," it said.
Most of the shares held by Japan's three biggest banks -
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, Mizuho Financial
Group Inc and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc
- are in client companies, which also hold shares in
their banks to cement business ties.
The government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is pressuring
Japanese companies to reduce cross-shareholdings, which have
come under criticism for fostering cosy shareholder ties that
can undermine accountability and transparency.
Under a corporate governance code introduced last month,
banks and other Japanese companies are required to explain to
investors the rationale for their cross-shareholdings.
($1 = 123.0000 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edmund Klamann)