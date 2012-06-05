By Leika Kihara
| TOKYO, June 5
TOKYO, June 5 While Japan struggles to generate
enough electricity to keep air conditioners humming through its
steamy summer, brewer Kirin is offering relief - a pint of ice
cold draft beer topped with frozen froth.
A machine similar to the ones used to make frozen yogurt
freezes the head of the beer into something that looks like a
serving of soft vanilla ice cream, helping to keep pints frosty
cold even as the mercury tops 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).
Made of pure beer - no ice or water is added - the frozen
froth keeps the beer chilled for at least 30 minutes, well over
the average of 22 minutes to finish a pint, as a Kirin survey
found.
"We thought people won't spend more than five minutes on a
pint of beer but apparently not," said Kunihiko Kadota, Kirin's
marketing brand manager for the "frozen draft" campaign.
"Women and young drinkers spend much more time to drink it
all up, and they like the idea the beer doesn't get warm towards
the end."
The beer boffins came up with the idea as part of an effort
to stem a decline in sales as the younger generation switches to
more fashionable wine and cocktails.
The draft with the icy head is available at more than 200
outlets across Japan, and the brewer aims to set up 1,000
machines in restaurants nationwide. Interest is also brewing in
the United States and Europe, Kadota said.
"The love for ice-cold beer is universal."
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Elaine Lies and Robert
Birsel)