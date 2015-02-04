TOKYO Feb 4 Pan Pacific Copper, Japan's biggest smelter, said on Wednesday it had failed to agree on terms of copper processing fees with global miner BHP Billiton for 2015.

A spokesman said PPC's end-year negotiations on treatment and refining charges (TC/RC) with BHP "went on holiday".

There was no immediate comment from BHP.

In December, Pan Pacific won a 16 percent increase in TC/RC for 2015 in a deal with U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

