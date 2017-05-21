(Repeats item first published late on Friday with no changes to
text)
* BOJ's huge balance sheet makes exit difficult
* BOJ wants to debate exit without revealing details
* No plan to issue numerical estimates yet - sources
* Lawmakers calling for clarity on exit plan
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, May 22 Growing signs of life in Japan's
economy have presented its central bank with a fresh
communications challenge, pushing it to be clearer with markets
on how it might dial back its massive stimulus - even though
such action remains a long way off.
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) faces a tricky balancing act,
according to people familiar with its policymakers' thinking, as
it must convince people it has a credible exit strategy without
destabilising the bond market by giving too much away.
"There's no point elaborating on a future exit strategy when
inflation remains stuck at zero," said one of the sources. "But
it's important for the BOJ to show it isn't without a plan."
Telegraphing an exit is a challenge for any central bank, as
seen in the 2013 "taper tantrum" of market volatility that
followed hints from the Federal Reserve that its bond-buying
programme would slow.
The task is made all the more difficult for the BOJ, say
analysts, because its credibility has already been damaged by
the failure to come close to its 2 percent inflation target
despite four years of money printing.
The market impact of miscommunication could also be bigger,
with the BOJ's balance sheet having swelled to 90 percent of
Japan's nominal gross domestic product - triple the ratio for
the European Central Bank and nearly four times that of the Fed.
Still, the BOJ feels compelled to speak more openly about an
exit, say the sources familiar with its thinking, as
improvements in the economy - now enjoying its longest period of
expansion in a decade - have spurred calls from some ruling
party lawmakers for clarity on a future withdrawal of stimulus.
Instead of rebuffing debate of an exit strategy as
premature, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told parliament on May 10
the BOJ may consider publicising calculations on how an exit
could affect its financial health.
Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata, among the most vocal proponents
of massive asset purchases, also said on Thursday that raising
interest on excess reserves financial institutions park with the
BOJ could be among the tools it can use in easing back stimulus.
"The priority is to stress the BOJ's ultra-loose policy will
remain intact," said another source. "That said, there is room
for improvement" in communication beyond repeating that debate
about an exit strategy is premature, the source said.
A BOJ spokesman said the central bank had "nothing to add
beyond what Governor Kuroda said in public".
PITFALLS OF EXIT
The BOJ has no immediate plans to publish numerical
estimates on how a future monetary tightening could affect the
health of its balance sheet, the sources say.
The central bank aims instead to convince markets it has the
means to exit smoothly and reserves set aside to cover any
losses it may incur from an abrupt spike in bond yields, without
going into details, they say.
This reflects concerns held by many central bankers that
revealing too much of a future exit plan could spook markets
into thinking a policy shift is imminent.
Talk of an exit strategy could also cast doubt on the BOJ's
determination to achieve its price goal, thereby undermining the
psychological impact of its stimulus programme, the sources
familiar with its thinking say.
But growing concerns at the cost of the BOJ's radical
monetary experiment voiced by some politicians and market
participants have become hard to ignore, the sources say.
The BOJ already owns 40 percent of Japan's government bond
market, and could face losses on those holdings if its moves to
withdraw stimulus prompt a sudden rise in yields.
If it decides to tighten policy, the BOJ would need to guide
market short-term rates higher by raising the interest it pays
to excess reserves financial institutions park with it.
The cost of this could surpass the feeble interest the BOJ
earns from its bond holdings, push its book into the red and
hurt market confidence in the currency it prints, said Izuru
Kato, chief economist at Totan Research.
Alarmed by such risks, a group of lawmakers from Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling party called in April for more
clarity from the BOJ.
"Some may argue that it's premature to discuss an exit
strategy," the group, led by former cabinet minister Taro Kono,
said in a proposal presented to the government. "But the BOJ
must analyse the risks and communicate them to markets."
Even if the BOJ seeks to enhance transparency on its exit
strategy, there is no guarantee markets will pay heed.
Kuroda deployed its massive asset-buying programme in 2013,
promising to achieve 2 percent inflation in two years. But four
years into the programme prices are barely rising.
Few market players share the BOJ's forecast that inflation
will hit 2 percent by around early 2019. Many expect the BOJ's
next move to be a withdrawal, not an expansion, of stimulus on
the view its massive bond buying is unsustainable - despite
repeated assurances by Kuroda that it can keep buying bonds.
Paul Sheard, chief economist at S&P Global, warns of the
pitfalls of sending signals about an exit plan when markets
remain sceptical the BOJ can achieve its price goal.
"There's a danger if the BOJ behaves like a traditional,
forward-looking central bank," he said.
"Market players who don't believe the BOJ could achieve its
target would take it as evidence it is making a policy error. I
think Kuroda understands that. There's no hurry to do anything."
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Additional reporting by Sumio Ito;
Editing by Alex Richardson)