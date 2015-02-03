TOKYO Feb 4 Japan's government is likely to
name academic Yutaka Harada, a proponent of aggressive steps to
end deflation, to the Bank of Japan's Policy Board, the Nikkei
newspaper said on Wednesday.
The Waseda University economist is expected to be nominated
on Wednesday to replace fellow monetary policy dove Ryuzo Miyao,
whose term on the nine-member board ends on March 25, the
financial daily said, without citing any sources for the
information.
Harada, 64, a Tokyo University graduate, has served as chief
economist at the Daiwa Institute of Research and as a senior
official at the former Economic Planning Agency.
