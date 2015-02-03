(Adds details)
TOKYO Feb 4 Japan's government is likely to
name academic Yutaka Harada, a proponent of aggressive steps to
end deflation, to the central bank's policy board, the Nikkei
newspaper said on Wednesday.
The Waseda University economist is expected to be nominated
on Wednesday to replace fellow monetary policy dove Ryuzo Miyao,
whose term on the nine-member board ends on March 25, the
financial daily said, without citing any sources for the
information.
Harada, 64, a Tokyo University graduate, has served as chief
economist at the Daiwa Institute of Research and as a senior
official at the Economic Planning Agency, which was absorbed
into the Cabinet Office in a government administrative overhaul.
Among his works, Harada is co-author of the book "Reflation
Will Revive the Japanese Economy", with Bank of Japan Deputy
Governor Kikuo Iwata and Koichi Hamada, a reflationist adviser
to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Last April, Harada praised BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda for
"changing market expectations in one push" with his bold
monetary easing, "bringing about a pickup in business".
Harada told the Yomiuri newspaper at the time that the BOJ
"should take additional monetary supply steps quickly, if they
are deemed necessary", suggesting it could increase its
purchases of exchange-traded funds.
His selection to a five-year term must be approved by
parliament, where Abe's coalition holds a strong majority.
Harada would join the central bank amid speculation it may ease
policy again as plunging oil prices make its 2 percent inflation
target look difficult to achieve.
The outgoing Miyao was considered the swing vote in
October's 5-4 decision to expand the BOJ's massive "quantitative
and qualitative" easing policy of buying huge amounts of
government bonds and other assets to end Japan's nearly two
decades of deflation and anaemic growth.
That split vote has given greater significance to the
board's composition, as it suggested the difficulty Kuroda might
face should he want to ease further to hit his inflation target
in the coming fiscal year.
The government will get a chance to shift the board's
balance in June when it replaces former utility executive
Yoshihisa Morimoto, who voted against the October easing.
Sources told Reuters last week that the BOJ has put policy
on hold and found backing for its wait-and-see stance from Abe's
advisors, who worry more easing could send the yen to damagingly
low levels for resource-importing Japan.
