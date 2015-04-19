(Recasts with comments from speech)
By David Bailey
WAYZATA, Minn., April 19 Bank of Japan Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda said on Sunday that financial markets "could be
surprised" if the central bank hits its 2-percent inflation
target in 2016 and interest rates in Japan start to rise as a
result.
Kuroda, who was speaking to a business group in Minnesota
after the spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund and
the World Bank in Washington, said the program of expansionary
monetary policy the BOJ launched in 2013 and expanded in October
was working as designed to crack deflation.
But he said there was a gap between the doubts in financial
markets that inflation can be revived in Japan after nearly two
decades of deflation and economic stagnation and the confidence
at the BOJ that the central bank can hit its target of 2 percent
inflation by early 2016.
"Market expectations of interest rates in the coming years
are so low, while we expect, as I said, we can achieve the 2
percent inflation target in fiscal 2015 or early fiscal 2016,"
Kuroda said, speaking in English. "That means that interest
rates should gradually go up so ... the Japanese markets could
be surprised."
Kuroda said the BOJ expects inflation in Japan to "gradually
accelerate" later this year as the impact of lower oil prices
becomes less of a factor in the data.
"If underlying price dynamics (are) not what we are
expecting than we do not hesitate to adjust or make additional
monetary easing, but that is if necessary," Kuroda said. "At
this stage we don't think it is necessary."
Since April 2013, Kuroda has been steering BOJ policy toward
achieving a 2 percent inflation target initially within two
years, part of a program of monetary stimulus known as
"quantitative and qualitative easing."
But Japan's core measure of consumer inflation has fallen
for nine consecutive months through February, the most recent
data available. That downward pressure on prices corresponds
with widespread expectations that the central bank will have to
increase its stimulus in the second half of this year.
In his speech on Sunday, Kuroda said the BOJ's commitment to
achieving 2-percent inflation was starting to affect the
behavior of corporate planners and consumers and to crack what
he described as an entrenched "deflationary mindset" in Japan.
As evidence of the success of the BOJ's policies, Kuroda
pointed to the increase in base wages announced by a range of
companies like Toyota Motor Corp in recent weeks.
Kuroda said the BOJ was not counting on any further decline
in the value of the yen to drive up the cost of imported goods
in Japan and reach the 2-percent target for price increases.
"Our focus toward an inflation rate approaching 2 percent
does not depend on any depreciation in the yen," he said.
He added in response to a later question that he did not
believe recent momentum toward a stronger dollar against other
currencies would be sustained. "Personally, I don't think the
current dollar will continue to appreciate as it has appreciated
in the last year," he said.
Kuroda was invited to visit Minnesota by Narayana
Kocherlakota, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of
Minneapolis.
Kocherlakota, who will step down from his position in 2016,
has been an ardent defender of accommodative monetary policy in
the United States.
(Reporting by David Bailey; Writing by Kevin Krolicki and Jason
Lange in Washington; Editing by Frances Kerry and Eric Walsh)