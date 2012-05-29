* BOJ will not hesitate to act to beat deflation - Yamaguchi
* BOJ will look at risks before deciding to act - Yamaguchi
TOKYO May 30 Bank of Japan Deputy Governor
Hirohide Yamaguchi said the central bank will not rule out
further monetary easing if risks in Europe materialise and exert
strong downward pressure on Japan's economy, the Nikkei business
daily reported on Wednesday.
Yamaguchi signalled that Japan will likely achieve the BOJ's
1 percent inflation target without further monetary easing
steps, saying the central bank's stimulus measures in February
and April have heightened the chance the economy will resume a
moderate recovery.
"The decision on whether further easing is necessary would
depend on whether the economy and prices undershoot our
forecasts, and whether such risks heighten. Monetary policy is
not something that is done automatically," he was quoted as
saying in an interview.
Yamaguchi said the BOJ will not hesitate to act again if
further easing is needed to beat deflation. But he added that
monetary policy alone was not enough to overcome price falls,
calling for government measures to boost the economy such as
deregulation.
The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target and eased policy in
February, and followed up with further stimulus measures in
April in a show of its determination to beat deflation.