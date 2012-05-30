* BOJ ready to act if Europe risk heightens - Yamaguchi
* Japan to see 1 pct inflation due to Feb, April steps
* Ageing population behind deflation - Shirakawa
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, May 30 Bank of Japan policymakers
signalled that they have offered enough monetary stimulus for
now to beat deflation, calling for government efforts to
deregulate the economy and cope with a shrinking labour force
that is keeping price growth weak.
BOJ Deputy Governor Hirohide Yamaguchi said the central bank
will not rule out further easing if risks in Europe materialise
and exert strong downward pressure on Japan's economy.
But he signalled that Japan will likely achieve the BOJ's 1
percent inflation target without further monetary easing steps,
saying the bank's stimulus measures in February and April have
heightened the chance the economy will resume a recovery.
"The decision on whether further easing is necessary would
depend on whether the economy and prices undershoot our
forecasts, and whether such risks heighten," Yamaguchi said in
an interview with the Nikkei business daily that ran on
Wednesday.
"Monetary policy is not something that is done
automatically," he was quoted as saying.
BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa, in a speech delivered on
Wednesday, did not speak directly on monetary policy but said
Japan's rapidly ageing population was partly behind the grinding
deflation that has plagued the country for more than a decade.
Yamaguchi's remarks are in line with recent signals from BOJ
officials, who are keen to pause on monetary easing unless a
disorderly Greek exit from the euro zone shocks markets and
triggers a spike in the yen, threatening Japan's recovery
prospects.
Yamaguchi added that while the BOJ will not hesitate to act
again if further easing is needed to beat deflation, monetary
policy alone was not enough to overcome price falls and that
government measures to boost the economy such as deregulation
was needed.
The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target and eased policy in
February, and followed up with another stimulus in April in a
show of its determination to beat deflation.
Central bankers have been trying to cool market expectations
that the BOJ will continue to ease frequently until 1 percent
inflation is achieved, regardless of how the economy is
performing.
DEMOGRAPHICS MATTER
Shirakawa, in the speech to a gathering of central bankers
and academics hosted by the BOJ, said Japan has underestimated
the widespread effect an ageing population has on the economy,
such as a shrinking labour force, sharp rises in social welfare
costs and changing spending patterns.
"Demographic changes have affected the Japanese economy
slowly but steadily and profoundly," Shirakawa said.
"Downward pressure on the Japanese economic growth rate
resulting from various channels reflecting the continuing
population aging will persist for the foreseeable future."
Shirakawa stressed that Japan's ageing population is partly
behind deflation, saying that while the correlation between
money growth and inflation has been waning among major advanced
economies, that of population growth and inflation has been
positive over the past decade.
U.S. and European countries, which also face ageing
societies and shrinking working-age populations, may experience
the kind of deflation Japan is undergoing now, he said.
"I cannot entirely rule out the looming menace that may
unveil itself into downward pressure on inflation rates if such
demographic changes are to undermine the momentum toward income
creation in the economy," he said.
Shirakawa has long stressed that monetary policy cannot cure
all ills and that long-term efforts by the government and
private sector to bolster Japan's potential growth were also
needed.