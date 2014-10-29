By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Oct 30 With just five months left before
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's self-imposed deadline for banishing
deflation, the Bank of Japan is preparing for failure, and the
first casualty could be its facade of board unity.
There is almost no way the central bank can hit the
two-year, 2 percent inflation target Kuroda set when he
unleashed unprecedented monetary stimulus in April 2013.
Economists think it is unlikely to even get close in the
foreseeable future.
That could undermine Kuroda's so far unchallenged authority
to implement radical policies and cast doubt on his
money-printing drive to revive Japan's economy, interviews with
more than a dozen current and former BOJ officials and insiders
show.
"The board members gave Kuroda's experiment a one-year
moratorium," said a former central bank board member who still
has close contacts with incumbent policymakers. "They decided to
wait-and-see for a year. But now it's time of reckoning."
A divided board could undermine the public confidence
essential to Kuroda's success in embedding expectations of
inflation, and leave markets fretting about how authorities will
deal with the central bank's massively expanded balance sheet.
RELENTLESS OPTIMIST
Kuroda has been relentlessly optimistic even as the economy,
hit by a sales tax hike in April, flirts with recession and
falling oil prices threaten to pull inflation below 1 percent.
But most of his policymaking board has always been quietly
sceptical of his signature "quantitative and qualitative easing"
(QQE), a policy that floods liquidity into the banking system to
end 15 years of falling prices, and now the fissures are
widening.
Kuroda says inflation will accelerate again, but also that
the BOJ will expand monetary stimulus should the 2 percent
target be at risk - something many on the board question.
People close to Kuroda say his conviction the BOJ can meet
its inflation target is genuine and not just aimed at boosting
sentiment, and that the governor still sees the next policy move
as an exit instead of a further expansion of stimulus.
The chance of open revolt against the governor is slim, in
part because there is no consensus among the dissenters and
Kuroda can count on the support of his two deputies, who were
appointed around the same time as him.
But the board's two market economists and two businessmen
are either sceptical of QQE or hesitant to maintain it for too
long. The two academics are hard to predict.
The doubts about the current stimulus signal that the
prospect of further easing is also anathema to some, who say the
BOJ is already struggling to force-feed free cash to markets. It
has had to contend with negative interest rates at some debt
auctions.
"Many are confused as to what to do next," said one official
familiar with the board's deliberations.
The BOJ policymakers are set to maintain their upbeat price
forecasts at a rate review on Friday, as ditching them could
stir unwelcome market speculation of immediate monetary easing.
But sceptics of the current framework may propose ditching
the two-year timeframe for meeting the target, by using more
ambiguous language to explain when the price goal may be met.
In a hint in that direction, Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata
told parliament on Tuesday that there was uncertainty on exactly
when inflation would hit 2 percent. "It's not set in stone like
a train timetable," Iwata said.
While there is no consensus on the matter yet, discussions
may kick off on Friday and intensify in coming months,
particularly if economic growth remains anaemic.
SPLIT VOTE
No governor has been outvoted by the board since the BOJ
gained independence from the government in 1998. But the
divisions could mean a split vote if Kuroda does propose further
easing, interviews with more than a dozen current and former BOJ
officials and other insiders show.
"Kuroda won't propose easing unless he's sure he won't be
outvoted. Still, unlike last April, it will probably be a split
vote," said prominent BOJ watcher Izuru Kato, chief economist at
Totan Research.
"That won't look very good to markets."
On coming to office, Kuroda galvanised the nine-member
board, six of whom had previously voted with his more cautious
predecessor, into going along with his shock-and-awe plan.
During the transition, the board members had to swallow a
drastic overhaul of monetary policy in less than a month. Faced
with enormous public support for Kuroda's radicalism, some
conceded to QQE despite their reservations.
Kuroda launched unprecedented stimulus that would see base
money doubled within two years, with the BOJ buying up to 70
percent of new government bonds each month as well as buying
riskier assets, to lift inflation to 2 percent by April 2015.
Now, there are growing doubts, particularly over the
two-year timeframe. Kuroda's top-down approach and pragmatism
have also ruffled the feathers of some board members, accustomed
to former governor Masaaki Shirakawa's consensus-building style.
The fragmentation could prompt the board members to send
conflicting messages on the BOJ's policy outlook through public
appearances, diluting the psychological effect of QQE.
"Everyone needs to feel a sense of ownership for unorthodox
policies to work. That's not there in the current board," said a
former BOJ policymaker who has close contact with incumbent
board members.
ISHIDA, MORIMOTO KEY
The two market economists on the board, Takehiro Sato and
Takahide Kiuchi, have made clear from the outset their doubts
about the 2 percent target - a rate modern Japan has seldom hit,
even during the bubble years. They argue the target should be
set lower or in a loose range centring around 1 percent.
The two academics, Sayuri Shirai and Ryuzo Miyao, endorsed
QQE without much resistance. But since then Shirai, the only
woman on the board, has joined the chorus of scepticism and
spearheaded the drive to water down the commitment.
Sato, Kiuchi and Shirai dissented on the BOJ's upbeat price
outlook in April. Shirai says Japan won't see inflation hit 2
percent until the fiscal year ending in March 2017.
In a concession, Kuroda has already tweaked his message.
Some months ago, he began fudging the hard two-year timeframe
for the inflation target to the fiscal year beginning April
2015, effectively giving the BOJ up to an extra 12 months.
What worries BOJ bureaucrats the most, however, is the
silent discontent of Koji Ishida and Yoshihisa Morimoto, who
they see as holding the key in future policy discussions.
The 67-year-old Ishida is an elite commercial banker who
favours discipline and consistency, and his position as the
elder statesman of the board carries a lot of weight.
Having seen decades of BOJ money-printing crush yields but
fail to boost lending, Ishida feels QQE should not last too long
and an exit strategy is needed. Ishida has spoken against
Kuroda's policies in BOJ meetings and when he does, people
listen, say officials with knowledge of the deliberations.
Morimoto, a former utility executive, shares Ishida's
concerns on the risk of maintaining QQE for too long, such as
making an exit more difficult and distorting financial markets.
Morimoto was the strongest opponent of QQE and was the last
board member to consent, baulking at the sheer size of asset
purchases and the risk of loading up the BOJ's balance sheet
with long-term debt.
It was only after intense rounds of persuasion by Kuroda and
one of his deputies, Hiroshi Nakaso, that Morimoto relented. He
has voted with the majority since then, but remains resentful of
the way QQE was ushered in, people close to him say.
NO TURNING BACK
Even Kuroda's two deputies have their differences. Iwata, a
former academic and an architect of QQE, strongly believes that
if the central bank expands its balance sheet aggressively
enough, inflation will eventually accelerate.
Nakaso, a career central banker who engineered the end of
the BOJ's previous quantitative easing in 2006, is less sure and
warns of the need to be mindful of how the bank may exit QQE.
While Kuroda's optimism reflects his character and the need
to brighten public sentiment with an upbeat message, critics say
it is making the BOJ appear out of touch with the real state of
the economy, which is barely growing.
Kuroda is keen to leave QQE in place even after inflation
hits 2 percent, to ensure deflation is vanquished. But some
board members are strongly opposed to that, arguing that it is a
temporary, extraordinary and expensive measure.
"Kuroda left himself no wiggle room, so he'll charge ahead.
That's his style," said a former financial bureaucrat close to
Kuroda. "It's not for everyone."
(Editing by John Mair and Alex Richardson)