TOKYO, Feb 4 Japan's government unexpectedly
delayed a widely expected nomination to the Bank of Japan's
policy board on Wednesday, raising concerns the appointment
could become ensnared in a political battle with opposition
parties.
The Nikkei business daily reported earlier that academic
Yutaka Harada, a proponent of aggressive steps to end deflation,
was expected to be nominated on Wednesday to the central bank's
nine-member board.
Harada, 64, was intended to replace Ryuzo Miyao, a
50-year-old former academic and a policy dove whose five-year
term expires in March. Miyao supported additional monetary
easing in a 5-4 vote in October.
Opposition lawmakers said it was "regrettable" that domestic
media reported who the government would nominate only hours
before it was scheduled to present the name in parliament,
according to Masaharu Nakagawa, a ruling Liberal Democratic
Party politician.
The comments stirred memories of seven years ago when
Japan's opposition scuppered a nomination because the name was
leaked and it rejected other nominees, which prevented the
government from getting its first-choice candidate on the board.
Nakagawa, who is chairman of the upper house steering
committee where the nominee was to be presented, also said he
had no idea when the government would submit its nomination.
Filling the BOJ vacancy with the right person is critical to
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, because he has pledged to end 15
years of deflation and stagnation with bold monetary easing and
economic reforms.
Whoever fills the vacancy could have a big say in whether
the BOJ eases policy again amid doubts that a collapse in oil
prices and declining real wages will make it difficult to meet
its inflation target.
The nomination must be approved by parliament, where Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's coalition holds a strong majority.
