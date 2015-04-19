WAYZATA, Minn., April 19 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Sunday the central bank expects inflation in Japan to "gradually accelerate" toward a target of 2 percent later this year as the impact of lower oil prices fades from the data.

"If underlying price dynamics (are) not what we are expecting than we do not hesitate to adjust or make additional monetary easing, but that is if necessary," Kuroda told journalists in Minnesota after the spring meeting of the IMF and World Bank in Washington. "At this stage we don't think it is necessary." (Reporting by David Bailey; Writing by Kevin Krolicki and Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Frances Kerry)