(adds more details, comments, context on policy )
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO Nov 17 The Bank of Japan on Thursday
fired a warning shot to markets by offering to buy unlimited
bonds for the first time under a revamped policy framework, as
domestic debt yields surged in the wake of Donald Trump's upset
U.S. election victory.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank will not
stand idly by as Japanese government bond yields jumped in
sympathy with moves in U.S. Treasuries, taking the challenge to
markets as policy makers tried to keep borrowing costs low to
spur stubbornly low inflation.
The BOJ offered to buy an unlimited amount of bonds at minus
0.04 percent in the five-year JGB notes and minus 0.09 percent
in the two-year paper, employing a method the bank unveiled in
September to achieve its new policy to control the entire yield
curve, rather than just short-term interest rates.
The market's response was quick, with the five-year JGB
yield falling back to minus 0.095 percent from
minus 0.065 percent. The two-year yield fell to
minus 0.150 percent, down 4.0 basis points on the day.
The BOJ's bond-buy offer attracted no bids as market players
can sell them at a lower yield, or a higher price, in the
market.
"They offered to buy at yields above the market's levels. So
this was aimed more at containing rise in yields rather than
pushing them down," said Naoya Oshikubo, yen rates strategist at
Barclays.
Ten-year JGB futures rose as much as 0.40 point
following the BOJ's operation, the biggest gain since the BOJ
started the "yield curve control" policy.
The BOJ's move followed rising expectations of reflationary
policies under a Trump administration that sank Treasuries and
sent JGB yields above the rough targets the BOJ set in
September.
The short-term bond yields have risen sharply in particular.
The five-year yield hit a nine-month high of minus 0.04
percent on Wednesday, about 17 basis points above its levels
just before the BOJ's September and November meetings.
Announcing the policy revamp in September after years of
massive money printing failed to spur sustainable growth and
stoke inflation, the BOJ said in order to control JGB yields it
would buy bonds at a fixed rate if needed and set an explicit
target of "around zero percent" for the 10-year yield.
"Because the BOJ now fired a shot, people have probably
realised that they don't need to do panic-selling," said Koichi
Sugisaki, vice president of research at Morgan Stanley MUFG
Securities.
A Bank of Japan official told Reuters on Thursday the BOJ
undertook those operations following a rise in short- and
medium-term bond yields.
Kuroda told the upper house financial affairs committee that
the BOJ was read to fight off unhelpful market moves.
"Moves in Treasuries do have an impact on Japanese bond
yields," he said.
"That does not mean we have to automatically accept gains in
Japanese bond yields every time Treasury yields rise."
Still, the Japanese bond market remained shaky with many
investors rattled by the unexpected losses after the selloff in
U.S. and other sovereign bonds.
The auction of 20-year JGBs on Thursday highlighted limited
appetite for bonds. The tail, or the gap between the lowest and
the average price, was 0.40, the widest in seven months,
pointing to investor caution given uncertainty over the outlook
for Treasuries.
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team, Stanley White; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam)